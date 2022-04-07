National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 2,584 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 766,518 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 498,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 122.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 626,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 344,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

