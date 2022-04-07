National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 426 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

RYT opened at $280.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $261.48 and a 1-year high of $327.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.21.

