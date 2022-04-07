National Bank of Canada FI Invests $103,000 in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Mogo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 128,488 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mogo by 33.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 165,216 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mogo by 148.8% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mogo by 53,191.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mogo by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MOGO opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.95. Mogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

