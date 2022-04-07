National Bank of Canada FI Invests $117,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Stem by 97.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stem by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,850 in the last three months.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:STEM opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

