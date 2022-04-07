National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $102,000 Investment in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 6,206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

