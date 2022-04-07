National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after buying an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 176.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 830,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

