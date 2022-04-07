National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $552.20 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $354.19 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.35. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

