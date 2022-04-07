National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,654,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.
BHIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.
About Benson Hill (Get Rating)
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.