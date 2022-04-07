National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,654,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

BHIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of BHIL opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

