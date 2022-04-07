National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

IWC opened at $126.53 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.16.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

