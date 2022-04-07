National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after buying an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $212.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.37. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.42 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

