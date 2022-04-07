National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 25,972 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.