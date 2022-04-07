National Bank of Canada FI Takes $101,000 Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 1,402,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MannKind by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of MannKind by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 591,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MannKind by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420,611 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.