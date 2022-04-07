National Bankshares Cuts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$57.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.50.
IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 107,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$39.00 and a 12 month high of C$51.68.
In other news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,224,407.25.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Recommended Stories
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.