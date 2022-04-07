National Bankshares Cuts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$57.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.50.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 107,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$39.00 and a 12 month high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.08. The business had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$894.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.6600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,224,407.25.

About IGM Financial (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.