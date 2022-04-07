National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Gap Up to $62.16

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.16, but opened at $64.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 1,790 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

