nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. nCino has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in nCino by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in nCino by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
