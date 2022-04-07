nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NCNO opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.00. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in nCino by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in nCino by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of nCino by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

