nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.86.
Shares of NCNO opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.00. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in nCino by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in nCino by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of nCino by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
