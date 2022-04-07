Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NEPH stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Nephros has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

