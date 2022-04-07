Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NEPT stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

