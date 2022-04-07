NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $100.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $79.81 on Monday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.