Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $303.53 Million

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to post $303.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $236.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,375 shares of company stock worth $4,153,905 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after acquiring an additional 235,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 681,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.93. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

