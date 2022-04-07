Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.85.

NYSE NVRO opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.03. Nevro has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,460,000 after buying an additional 141,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Nevro by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nevro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

