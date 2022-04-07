New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $68.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NFE opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 1.57. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,806 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 667.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 409,642 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

