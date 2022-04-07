New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.38, but opened at $43.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 21,762 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 372,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,805,000 after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

