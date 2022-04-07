New York City REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in New York City REIT by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

