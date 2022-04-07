New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 3,300 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 672,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510,006 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $40,541,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $26,316,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,066 shares of company stock worth $29,708,579. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.