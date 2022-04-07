New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 1,600 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 339,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 303,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

MCFT opened at $22.64 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

