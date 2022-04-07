New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CNA opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

