New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $136,000 Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after buying an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after buying an additional 218,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 45.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 182,645 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 103,008 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on WLL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.91. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

