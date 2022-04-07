New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PFC opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.