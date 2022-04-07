New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unitil were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Unitil by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Unitil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Unitil by 8.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unitil stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.55. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

