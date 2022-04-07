New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $207,000 Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

FBRT stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 202.51, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. This is a positive change from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -102.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.