New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $207,000 Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FBRT stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 202.51, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
