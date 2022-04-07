New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $51,000 Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

