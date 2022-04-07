New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 74.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CARS stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $916.50 million, a PE ratio of 132.51 and a beta of 2.00.

About Cars.com (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.