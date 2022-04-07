NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

