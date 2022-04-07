NFTify 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,631.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $545,020.91 and approximately $25,631.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.51 or 0.07391972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,498.92 or 1.00090892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00051099 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

