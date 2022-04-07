Nick Roberts Acquires 12 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($197.67).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Nick Roberts purchased 10 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, for a total transaction of £144 ($188.85).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,219 ($15.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Travis Perkins plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,211 ($15.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.13). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,361.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,497.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

TPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.08) to GBX 2,020 ($26.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.61) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.55).

Travis Perkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.