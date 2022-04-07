Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.90.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

