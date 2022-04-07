NIO (NYSE:NIO) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NIO. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.24.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. NIO has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

