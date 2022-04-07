NiSource (NYSE:NI) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.19

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 116751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get NiSource alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.