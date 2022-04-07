Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Nokia alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 378,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,482,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.