Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,384 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $100,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

