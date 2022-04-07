Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,387 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

