Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,500 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 27.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.34. 32,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.91. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

