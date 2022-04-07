Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Welltower worth $40,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $97.06 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.