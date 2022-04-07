Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 22,678 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $177.76. 23,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,199. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.47 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.86.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.