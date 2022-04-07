Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,870 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 216,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,916. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

