Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,837 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $49,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CME Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after acquiring an additional 163,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $243.45 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

