Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 82,237 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,237 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $32,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after purchasing an additional 485,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 926,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,389,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $145.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

