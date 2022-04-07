Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $30,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 155,009 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

