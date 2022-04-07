Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after buying an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $97.78. 59,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,121. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

